LUGANSK, April 25. /TASS/. A Ukrainian battlegroup reinforced with battalions of nationalists has failed to break through Russian defenses near the village of Terny in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"The activity of Ukrainian troops has increased threefold near Terny. <…> To support their assault teams, Ukrainian armed formations had sent reinforcements to that area. Despite all their efforts, Ukrainian militants did not achieve any positive results, as they failed to break through our defenses," Marochko said, citing his own sources.

The Ukrainians have also intensified artillery and drone attacks at Russian positions near that sector of the line of engagement, Marochko added.