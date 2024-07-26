China demands that US withdraw nuclear weapons outside Europe

BEIJING, July 26. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities consider unacceptable violations of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) by the United States and demand the withdrawal of relevant US weapons from Europe, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

"Placing US nuclear weapons on the territory of NATO member states that do not possess them and allowing the delivery of said weapons by fighter jets of these states is a clear violation of the treaty," she emphasized at the briefing. "China insists that the relevant countries <...> withdraw a large number of nuclear weapons that are stationed in Europe," the diplomat said.

According to the spokeswoman, Beijing calls on states violating the NPT to "abandon the Cold War mentality and zero-sum game." She also pointed to the unacceptability of similarly transferring nuclear weapons to the Asia-Pacific region.

Mao Ning underscored that the NPT violations by the United States could "easily lead to copying such behavior by other countries." "This will significantly hamper the nuclear arms control process and increase the risk of nuclear conflict and undermine global strategic stability," she explained.

The spokeswoman added that the NPT is the "cornerstone" of the international nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation system. According to Mao Ning, China "firmly supports" the said treaty.

Non-Proliferation Treaty

The NPT was concluded in 1968. It legitimized the nuclear arsenals of China, France, the United Kingdom, the United States and Russia. Other states, having signed the document, are deprived of the right to create or acquire weapons of mass destruction. More than 190 countries are parties to the agreement. Israel, India and Pakistan remain outside the treaty, and North Korea withdrew from it in January 2003.