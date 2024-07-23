Russian economy growing despite Western sanctions — official

BEIJING, July 23. /TASS/. Russia’s economy continues to develop successfully amid sanctions imposed by a number of Western countries, Chairman of the Russian Chapter of the Russian-Chinese Committee of Friendship, Peace and Development Boris Titov told reporters in Beijing.

"Russia is gaining traction today despite all temporary difficulties. [Russia’s] economy has not slowed down due to Western sanctions as well as it continues growing," he said, adding that the qualitative development of the country’s economic structure is underway now.

The Russian economy is gradually reducing dependency on export of commodities, developing through sectors that bring high added value, which is why China’s interest in cooperation with Russia is growing, Titov noted.