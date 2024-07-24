Kiev plans to eliminate massive list of 'enemies of Ukraine' — political activist

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The Kiev authorities are in the process of trying to get rid of a massive list of "enemies of Ukraine," Zakhar Prilepin, a lieutenant colonel of the Russian National Guard, political activist and writer, said commenting on the incident with a Russian officer’s car in Moscow.

Earlier, law enforcement officials told TASS that the victims in the incident where a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV was blown up in the north of Moscow were identified as Andrey Torgashov, a serviceman who had taken part in the special military operation, and his wife.

"A Toyota [car] with a Defense Ministry officer was blown up in Moscow at 6:30 a.m. [Moscow time] (3:30 a.m. GMT). He and his wife are in serious condition. I do not think I will reveal a big secret. I have talked with people with knowledge, who said that Kiev has active plans to eliminate a rather impressive list of ‘enemies of Ukraine,’ including the author of these lines," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Prilepin added that "Kiev (the Ukrainian authorities - TASS) does not care about any possible peace talks."

In May 2023, Prilepin’s car was blown up in Pionersky, the Nizhny Novgorod Region. The writer’s brother in arms Alexander Shubin, who served with Prilepin in the military both before and after the beginning of the special military operation, was killed in the attack, while Prilepin himself was injured. On June 6, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Prilepin the Order of Courage medal, and also posthumously awarded Shubin.