What is known about arrest of former Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee’s Main Investigative Directorate has launched criminal proceedings against former Deputy Defense Minister Army General Dmitry Bulgakov, who was placed in custody by a court ruling, Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.

TASS has summarized what is known about this case

Charges

- Former Defense Minister Army General Dmitry Bulgakov was detained on corruption charges, the Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS.

- Bulgakov is suspected of committing a crime under part 4, article 160 of the Russian Criminal Code (felony embezzlement).

- The criminal case is being investigated by the Investigative Committee’s Main Investigative Directorate.

- Bulgakov has been placed in Detention Facility No 2 of the Federal Penitentiary Service (Lefortovo).

- If found guilty, Bulgakov may face up to ten years in prison.

- Three more people are defendants in the case: Alexander Mikhalenko, Valery Kovalevich, and Elvira Smirnova. According to the National Register of Legan Entities, they are members of the board of directors of Gryzinsky Food Factory.

- The above three were also detained.

- According to law enforcement, a system of supplies of inferior-quality ration packs to the army at inflated prices was set up under Bulgakov. Beef was replaced by pork and poultry, with lowered caloric value. Soldiers, even those serving in the zone of the special military operation, did not receive high-quality food products.

- Investigators conducted searches of the former defense minister’s place of residence.

What is known about Dmitry Bulgakov

- Dmitry Bulgakov is 69.

- He was Russia’s deputy defense minister from 2008 to September 24, 2022.

- As deputy defense minister, he was in charge of army logistics issues.

- In 2016, he was awarded the title of the Hero of Russia.