Putin says new world order reflecting diversity is emerging

ASHGABAT, October 11. /TASS/. International relations have entered the era of fundamental changes: a new order reflecting the diversity of the planet is now being formed in the world, and these processes cannot be stopped, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Interconnection of Times and Civilizations - Basis of Peace and Development international forum in Ashgabat.

The event is dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great Turkmen poet and thinker Makhtumkuli Fraghi. Putin pointed out that Fraghi called for justice and equality, consent and responsibility, tolerance and understanding, respect and solidarity.

"All this is still close and understandable to reasonable people today, especially relevant and in demand in the current difficult situation, when the world is facing unprecedented threats caused by civilizational fractures, inter-ethnic and inter-confessional conflicts, when international relations have entered the era of global, fundamental changes, when a new world order is being formed, reflecting the diversity of the whole planet, and this natural process is irreversible," Putin emphasized.

The Russian leader pointed out that new powerful centers of economic growth, financial and political influence are now emerging, primarily in the Global East and South. According to Putin, these new centers are striving to preserve and strengthen their sovereignty and socio-cultural identity, seeking ways of harmonious development in accordance with their traditions and based on national interests.

"The majority states of the world, including Russia and all the countries represented at the Forum, in the spirit of Makhtumkuli's philosophical approaches, advocate a fairer distribution of benefits, a consistent democratization of international life. We are convinced that universal peace and comprehensive development can be ensured only on the basis of taking into account the opinions of all peoples, respecting the right of each state to its sovereign course, its ideology, traditions and religious beliefs," the Russian head of state concluded.