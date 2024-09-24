Drones for export: Russian display at ADEX 2024 show in Baku

ADEX 2024 international defense industry show opened in Baku on September 24. The Russian display for the first time features Lancet-E kamikaze drone. TASS reports about the exhibits.

The exhibition will last until September 26. It is accompanied by Securex Caspian show in Baku exhibition center. Close to 270 companies from 38 countries confirmed participation in both shows and 53 high-level delegations will visit ADEX 2024. There will be panel discussions and a broad business program.

“Russia and Caspian countries are connected by long-standing good-neighborly relations also in the sphere of military-technical cooperation. Our partners are well aware of reliable and effective Russian defense products,” Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev said.

Unmanned debut

Lancet-E loitering munition is the zest of the Russian display. It is for the first time displayed abroad. The export option starred in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine and was demonstrated at Army 2024 show in August.

Lancet destroys tanks, armored and engineering vehicles, strongholds and command posts, electronic warfare systems. “Combat experience confirmed the high effectiveness of loitering munitions Product 51-E and Product 52-E in counterbattery warfare and destruction of speed ground and water targets – cross-country vehicles and boats,” Rosoboronexport said.

Military expert Viktor Litovkin recalled that the Soviet Union occupied leading positions in drone design in 1970-1980s, but the country collapsed and the defense industry stagnated. During the 2008 war in Georgia, Russia had to send long-range Tu-22M3R bomber for reconnaissance and it was downed by the air defense over South Ossetia, he said.

Today Russia is increasing the output of drones for its armed forces and offers them to potential foreign buyers. Mikheyev said the engagement of Russian weapons in Ukraine triggered a growing interest in Kub-E kamikaze drone, Orlan-10E, Orlan-30 and Orion-E drones.

Russia launched batch production of Orlan-10 in 2012. The export Orlan-10E option was promoted on the international market. It is also displayed in Baku. In Ukraine operation, Orlan-10 and heavier Orlan-30 engage in reconnaissance and illuminate targets for destruction by precision projectiles.

Supercam S350 of Unmanned Systems Company is another exhibit. “It surpasses Israeli-designed Orbiter 2M produced in Azerbaijan by flight endurance (4.5 hours instead of 3) and communication distance by a radio line (100 km against 50 km), Igor Korotchenko, the head of the Caspian Institute of Strategic Research said.

In 2022, the Kalashnikov Company received permission to export Kub kamikaze drone. Kub-E export option has been demonstrated at various foreign shows since then. The fixed-wing attack drone is not that often mentioned as Lancet, but it is actively engaged to destroy Ukrainian hardware and ammunition depots.

Kronshtadt drone designer displayed Orion-E medium-altitude long-endurance drone. The takeoff weight exceeds one ton and the payload is 200 kg. Flight endurance is 30 hours. Orion is also called Inokhodets and participated in the liberation of Kursk region from Ukrainian troops. It reconnoiters targets and destroys hostile armor by precision munitions.

Tested in battle

Besides drones, Russian producers also display counter-UAV means at ADEX 2024. They for the first time demonstrate RP-377VM1 small-size jammer. It has been tested n Ukraine and can jam drones, radio controls of mines, and protect armor and automobiles.

Product RB-504P-E automatically searches and jams drone communication and navigation channels. It is also demonstrated in Baku.

Other exhibits feature T-90MS tank, Terminator tank support vehicle, Msta-S self-propelled gun, S-400 Triumph air defense system, Rubezh-ME coastal missile complex, Su-35 multirole super maneuverable fighter jet, Ka-52E helicopter gunship, Mi-17V-5 transport helicopter.

Besides ready-made weapons, Russia also offers industrial partnership with friendly countries. For example, it offers to localize production of Pantsir air defense missile guns on the customer territory, launch production and provide technical maintenance of Russian drones abroad.

Neutral cooperation ground

It is the fifth ADEX show this year. The first one was held in 2014 and was the first one in the Caucasus. Russia was represented by ten enterprises. In 2022, Russian gunsmiths demonstrated close to 500 products. Despite growing western sanctions, the interest of potential customers in Russian arms remains high.

“The forum claims the status of a major international platform as Azerbaijan is a successful post-Soviet country in economy and technologies, which are important for modernization and supplies to the armed forces of modern hardware and the design of own arms,” head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis Alexander Mikhailov told TASS. “Representatives of various geopolitical blocks and alliances co-exist on the platform,” he added.

Russia, Belarus, Turkey, Israel, the US and the UK, Ukraine, defense enterprises from European, Asian and other countries participate in ADEX. The main sponsors are the Turkish producer of Bayraktar drones and the Israel Aerospace Industries. It is difficult to imagine their neighborhood at other arms shows.

Mikhailov said Russia and Azerbaijan are connected by the common Soviet history. Azerbaijani armed forces have a lot of Soviet weapons. Baku also buys Russian arms and upgrades them with the Russian assistance.

He sees no reasons that can damage the military-technical cooperation between the two countries. The presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan often meet at various Eurasian and CIS events and talk over the phone.

However, Azerbaijan is developing military-technical cooperation with Turkey. “It is understandable, as the country wants to maintain its neutral geopolitical position. It can buy arms from the French or British and upgrade its weapons or buy new ones in Russia. Nobody is offended by that,” Mikhailov said.

After 2020 and the so-called 40-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh, other countries noted the military potential of Azerbaijan and its new capabilities. Azerbaijan is a rich country with major energy resources. It has sufficient finances to develop military-technical competences. Azerbaijan can buy weapons and jointly produce them.

Mikhailov believes Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev supports ADEX as an independent platform and is guided only by national economic interests. “It is important to earn money and relations with neighbors. It is a nationally oriented policy of Azerbaijan, which makes it a convenient economic and political player in the Eurasian space,” he said.

He believes Baku follows the example of the United Arab Emirates, which holds two arms shows and succeeds to reconcile irreconcilable at them. “Azerbaijan wants to resemble the UAE and become a big, hospitable and highly-paid international exhibition platform,” he said.

The platform can also be used to discuss settlement of military conflicts. “We can see a series of military conflicts in the Middle East, in the African continent and naturally in Ukraine. All the conflicts demand the attention of the international community. I believe the discussions between delegations will also touch upon military-political issues,” Mikhailov said.

By Viktor Bodrov​