German lawmaker Pellmann advises against further weapons’ supplies to Ukraine

BERLIN, July 26. /TASS/. Further supplies of weapons to Ukraine will only lead to the escalation of the conflict, so it is necessary to start peace talks as soon as possible in order to put an end to such possible developments, Soren Pellmann, a lawmaker with the German parliament, told TASS on Friday.

Pellmann, who is a deputy member of the Left Party in the German parliament (Bundestag) said that following two years of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, "it is high time for the guns to be finally silenced and for the warring parties to come and sit together at the negotiating table."

"There are obvious signals on the both sides of the conflict," he continued. "Further deliveries of weapons will only fuel up the spiral of the ongoing escalation."

The German lawmaker said that the supplies of weapons to Ukraine contradict present-day efforts to settle the conflict in a peaceful manner and cited as an example a recent official visit of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba to China.

Pellmann stressed that the Left Party of Germany favors diplomacy and peace negotiations and this is why the German political party denounced the European Union's decision last March to allocate an additional sum of 5 billion euros ($5.426 billion) to replenish the European Peace Facility in 2024.

The German lawmaker stated that by providing Kiev with additional 4.2 billion euros aid from the budget of the European Union, which agreed to do so on July 24 based on the EU ambassadors’ decision, will not contribute to ending the conflict.

"Unfortunately, we have learnt historical lessons that the EU 'financial aid' is usually of the benefit for creditors and it does not contribute to the sustainable economic and social development of the debtor country," Pellmann noted.

The German politician also stated that the country’s Left Party political force has long been proposing a peace initiative to the European Union asking it to include China in the peace negotiations.

"Europe suffers the most at the moment and will continue suffering from the consequences of the war," he said. "Being the European strongest state in terms of the economy, Germany is certainly playing an important role here."

Germany is currently the second largest weapons supplier to Ukraine after the United States. Germany has so far allocated funds of about 28 billion euros (some $30.4 billion) for Kiev's military support.