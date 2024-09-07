Iran’s mission to UN denies country supplies weapons to sides of conflict in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS, September 7. /TASS/. Iran does not supply weapons to the sides of any conflicts, including the conflict in Ukraine, the Iranian mission to the UN said in a statement.

The statement followed a report by the Wall Street Journal that alleged, citing unnamed US and European officials, that Iran supplied short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

"Iran's position on the conflict in Ukraine remains unchanged. Iran regards it as inhumane to provide military assistance to the sides involved in the conflict, which would cause increased human casualties, destruction of infrastructure and further delay the start of ceasefire negotiations," the Iranian mission said. "Iran not only refrains from engaging in such actions, but also calls on other countries to stop supplying arms to the sides involved in the conflict."

Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly rejected reports that Iran supplies arms, such as drones, to Russia for use in Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov described such reports as false and said the Russian military uses exclusively domestically produced aircraft. In November 2022, the Iranian foreign minister said the country had supplied a small quantity of drones to Russia, but that the delivery took place a few months before the start of the special military operation in Ukraine.