MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Ukrainian losses in Russia’s Kursk Region over the past 24 hours have amounted to more than 210 troops, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Over the day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost more than 210 servicemen, an infantry fighting vehicle, five armored combat vehicles, six cars, an artillery weapon and a mortar launcher," the ministry said.

Kiev has lost up to 52,870 troops, 304 tanks, 232 infantry fighting vehicles, 174 armored personnel carriers, 1,572 armored combat vehicles, 1,508 motor vehicles, 373 artillery guns, and 44 multiple rocket launchers since military actions started in the Kursk area, according to the ministry.