MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian units have liberated the villages of Vremevka and Petropavlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The ministry added that Petropavlovka was liberated due to successful advancing actions by Russia’s Battlegroup Center. According to the ministry, as a result of the battlegroup’s actions, "the adversary lost up to 585 troops, three armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles and four artillery guns."

In addition to liberating Vremevka, Battlegroup East has carried out strikes on Ukrainian brigades near Konstantinopol and Velikaya Novoselka in the DPR over the past 24 hours. "Ukrainian losses have amounted up to 135 troops, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles and five foreign-made field guns. An ammo depot was eliminated," the Russian Defense Ministry said.