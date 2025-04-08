Concept of Eurasian security can stabilize situation in Balkans, says Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The concept of forming a new Eurasian security architecture can help improve the situation in the Balkans, Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said on Tuesday.

"In fact, the main problems in the Balkans [have remained] in this state ever since. The solution lies in a return to the core principles of international law, the principles laid down by the UN Charter in their entirety, the basic documents of the [UN] Security Council. <...> There is no complete settlement. The only thing that provides a return to these principles is a concept of Eurasian security," the diplomat stated at a roundtable discussion of the Russian International Affairs Council on The Balkan region in the system of Eurasian security.

The ambassador recalled that the concept of Eurasian security implies non-interference in internal affairs. "This is a barrier to halt attempts to arrange color revolutions and undermine internal stability, the problems which the Balkan countries face constantly throughout the entire period of their independence," Botsan-Kharchenko added.