UN concerned over deteriorating relations between US, Iran, hopes for indirect talks

UNITED NATIONS, April 7. /TASS/. The United Nations is concerned by growing tensions in relations between Iran and the United States and hopes that they would be able to agree on indirect talks via mediators, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General of the United Nations, said.

"We are obviously concerned by the growing tensions in the Gulf, the growing tensions between the US and Iran. We also, I think, positively. We reacted positively to the news that there was the possibility of indirect talks through a third party. We hope that the opportunity of using another country as an intermediary would be used as a way to lower tensions," he said.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghai said earlier that Washington would react positively to the proposal to hold brokered talks. If such consultations begin, the most probable mediator would be Oman, he noted.

On March 7, 2025, Trump said that he had sent a message to Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, proposing talks on the nuclear program. Tehran turned down the idea of a direct dialogue with the US but indicated that talks could be continued via mediators.

On March 30, Trump said he would impose additional duties on Iran in two weeks should the nuclear talks fail. He also warned Iran about unprecedented bombing if it rejects the deal. In response, Khamenei expressed skepticism about the likelihood of US military intervention but warned that any attempts by Washington to incite unrest in Iran would provoke a strong reaction.