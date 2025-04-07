{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Gas supplies to Transnistria suspended for several days due to technical reasons

As noted at a meeting chaired by President Vadim Krasnoselsky, with the resumption of gas supplies, the heating season, which ended on April 2, will be extended by several days

CHISINAU, April 7. /TASS/. Gas supplies to Transnistria have been suspended for several days due to technical reasons, the press service of the president of the unrecognized republic reported.

"Last Saturday, the supply of natural gas to Transnistria was suspended. The interruption, caused by technical aspects, will last until April 8-9," the report says.

As noted at a meeting chaired by President Vadim Krasnoselsky, with the resumption of gas supplies, the heating season, which ended on April 2, will be extended by several days. This was necessary due to the cold snap this week.

On February 14, the European energy trader MET Group announced that it was starting gas supplies to Moldova. After this, the Transnistrian authorities reported that gas was being supplied to their region without interruption, and that fuel supplies were being carried out thanks to Russia’s financial support.

After Ukraine stopped transiting Russian gas to Europe on January 1, and also due to Chisinau's refusal to pay its debt to Gazprom, Moldova and Transnistria were left without gas supplies. In particular, Transnistria found itself in a complete gas blockade. Industrial enterprises were shut down in the republic, there was a rolling blackout regime, and apartment buildings had no heating or hot water at sub-zero temperatures outside.

Russian stock indices in the red at the end of trading for second week in a row
The MOEX index fell by 1.87% to 2,729.89 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS index fell by 4.05% to 997.78 points
'Ovechkin makes history': world media discuss sportsman’s 'miracle goal'
Alexander Ovechkin set a new record for the number of goals scored in the regular season of the NHL, surpassing Canada's Wayne Gretzky
G7 foreign ministers say concerned about China's military drills near Taiwan
G7 members continue to encourage the peaceful resolution of issues through constructive cross-Strait dialogue
Russian army extensively advances in Kupyansk direction — expert
"Though the advances here are quite small, they are observed on a broad section of the front stretching more than 35 kilometers," Andrey Marochko
Russian defense ministry claims $136,200 from warships design bureau
The court session is scheduled for May 13
EU lays out schedule of retaliatory measures against US tariffs
EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic declined to mention what goods would fall under the EU’s tariffs
Russian economy attractive to western investors — minister
Maksim Reshetnikov pointed to a high current level of real interest rates in the Russian economy, which means that financial investments are attractive amid stable external trade turnover and steady exchange rate
Thousands rally in support of Le Pen in Paris
Le Pen speaking at the demonstration on the Vauban Square in the VII arrondissement called her trial political and promised that she would continue the fight "to victory"
Press review: Ukraine gets ready to host foreign troops as US prepares for trade war
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, April 2nd
Author of Trump's 'worst portrait' fears irreparable damage to her career
Sarah Boardman emphasized that the portrait hung in the Colorado legislature for six years and all that time it received "overwhelmingly positive reviews and feedback"
Russian troops liberate Katerinovka community in Donetsk region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 215 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day
Global oil market situation extremely turbulent — Kremlin
The authorities are doing everything to mitigate the global situation for the Russian economy, Dmitry Peskov stressed
Iran to never create nuclear weapons — Foreign Ministry
The development of nuclear weapons in the Islamic Republic is officially prohibited by Ali Khamenei's 2003 decree
Downed drone crashes on railroad tracks in Krasnodar Region — headquarters
There are no delays in train traffic
Press review: US sees first protests since Trump’s return and OSCE seeks Russia’s comeback
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 7th
Putin congratulates Ovechkin on historic NHL record
The head of state wished the Russian hockey player "health, happiness, fighting spirit to conquer new heights in life and sports"
Russia’s economic growth is currently approaching 'zero' — expert
Alexander Shokhin emphasized that the current issue is finding a balance between rising inflation and the need to avoid overheating the Russian economy
Trump claims China makes mistake following Beijing’s announcement of tariffs on US goods
The Tariff Commission of the State Council announced earlier that Chinese authorities would impose additional tariffs of 34% on all products imported from the United States
Court says seizes $66.4 mln of Chubais, 7 others’ assets on Rusnano suit
According to investigators, the wrongdoers took illegal actions to reclassify financial obligations in 2017 to conceal the company’s poor performance
Vucic says Serbia, Hungary are moving towards military alliance
The document on strategic defense cooperation, along with a plan for bilateral military partnership for 2025, was signed by Serbian Defense Minister Bratislav Gasic and his Hungarian counterpart, Krisztof Szalay-Bobrovniczky
President of Zimbabwe announces suspension of duties on US goods
The US introduced 18% import duties on goods from Zimbabwe in response to 35% tariffs in Zimbabwe on US imports, as Washington stated
Over 50 countries contact White House to start trade talks — Trump advisor
Kevin Hassett also said that Washington did not slap duties on Moscow, as US President Donald Trump does not want this topic to interfere with the negotiations on a peaceful settlement of in Ukraine
Russian agency says Latvia plans to pull down World War II memorials to mar Victory Day
"To give this act of vandalism a semblance of being ‘civilized,’ it is planned to proceed ‘strictly within the Latvian legal framework,’ the statement says
IDF attacks Gaza rocket launcher, from which Israel was shelled
The army added that the IDF 'will continue to act to eliminate any threat to the Israeli civilian population'
Russia wins industrial war, leaving Europe in the dust, British report shows
Meanwhile, Europe lacked a coherent strategy or understanding regarding its supply chains
Russian goalkeeper wins France's Ligue 1 football championship as part of PSG FC
PSG’s league title is their fourth in a row and 13th in total
Moldova stands on verge of collapse of relations with Russia — ex-premier
"We stand on the brink of a collapse in relations not only with a friendly nation but also with a strategic partner with whom we share centuries-old socio-economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties," Vasile Tarlev wrote
Trump threatens China with additional 50% tariffs if Beijing doesn’t nix retaliatory move
The US president added that all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with Washington will be terminated
RDIF sees requests galore to return to Russia from US firms, including energy companies
"I think the focus on joint partnerships is the right focus for further cooperation with American businesses, which, yes, are really interested in working in Russia," fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev said
New Russia-US contacts may take place next week — RDIF head
Kirill Dmitriyev’s visit marked the first time since 2022 that a high-profile Russian official traveled to the US capital for talks
PM Starmer calls US duties challenge for British, global economy
Keir Starmer added that the world is changing and the rules of commerce that were perceived as normal recently are no longer appropriate
Putin concerned over potential threats from Afghanistan, Kremlin says
"President Putin, like other heads of state and government, expressed deep concern over the events in Afghanistan, the potential threats coming from Afghanistan," Dmitry Peskov added
Kiev’s partners to reduce financing of Ukraine due to US tariffs — politician
Viktor Medvedchuk emphasized that Ukraine had been brought to complete financial, political, and trade dependence on Brussels by "knowingly false European integration rhetoric"
Gutsul’s defense counsel accuses Moldovan special service of gross interference in process
The defense believes that charges voiced in mass media by Moldovan government and law enforcement representatives that Gutsul allegedly took money from a criminal group, are unjustified
International acceptance of Mir cards grows despite sanctions — Bank of Russia
Currently, apart from Russia the Mir card is accepted in 13 countries
Russia bans advertising on websites of extremist organizations
The law envisages a delayed implementation date for these new regulations, which will come into effect on September 1, 2025
Protesters across US rally against Trump, Musk — TV
CNN points out that some 600,000 people have signed up to attend the events
European Commission fails EU’s economic policy — Szijjarto
"Brussels has placed European companies in a difficult position due to its absolutely unnecessary and extreme politicization of economic issues," the minister wrote
Russian army liberates Basovka in Sumy Region — top brass
In the past day, Ukraine lost more than 170 servicemen, two armored combat vehicles, 12 automobiles, as well as three UAV control points and an ammunition depot in the Kursk direction
EU’s absence at negotiations on Ukrainian conflict settlement is natural — Russia’s envoy
Mikhail Ulyanov also commented on various mass media reports regarding a consensus on the composition of a hypothetical EU delegation to the negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict settlement
MOEX Russia Index drops below 2,700 points first time since December 25, 2024
By 7:43 a.m. Moscow time, the index continued to drop by 3.88% and was at 2,674.17 points
Putin tips hat to Ovechkin in telegram, no call yet — Kremlin
"The congratulatory telegram sent by the head of state in itself clearly shows that the president holds Ovechkin's sports achievements in the highest regard," Dmitry Peskov noted
Press review: Putin’s envoy holds talks with Trump's team as experts analyze tariff impact
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, April 4th
Ukrainian forces planted mines at cemeteries in Kursk Region during retreat — sapper
According to the report, bomb disposal specialists while surveying these territories are invariably wearing armored gear that can weigh up to 50 kg
Russian troops exploiting success in Krasny Liman area in Donbass — DPR head
In the Velikaya Novosyolka frontline area, Russian troops are focused on liberating the settlement of Bogatyr where the Ukrainian military has concentrated its forces and built quite serious defenses, Denis Pushilin said
Xi Jinping is winner in trade war with Donald Trump — WSJ
China responded to the recent increase of US duties by announcing the 34% tariff on the US goods, starting from the next week
Russia’s potential control over Ukrainian resources to be disaster for the West — Politico
At the same time, mineral resources mining in Ukraine as part of the potential deal between Kiev and Washington " will cost billions and could take decades," the news outlet noted
Entire America rooted for Ovechkin in his chase for NHL’s all-time goal record — Embassy
According to the statement of the Russian diplomatic mission in the United States, 'this is what sport should be - beyond borders and politics'
Russia ready to do everything for peaceful solution to Iran's nuclear problem — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that the sides "regularly hold communication and hold consultations on this issue"
US Treasury chief blames Zelensky for derailing ‘easiest’ deal on natural resources
The first version of the deal was not signed because of a verbal spat between Vladimir Zelensky and US President Donald Trump at the White House on February 28
Russia intends to sign this year strategic cooperation agreement with Venezuela — Embassy
According to the Russian Embassy in Venezuela, It would be symbolic to sign it on the 80th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations
Iran to only negotiate with US on nuclear program — deputy speaker of parliament
Haji Babaee also said that Tehran had refused direct talks with Washington because of its failure to fulfill its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and constant threats and sanctions
Russian, Chinese, Iranian experts to hold nuclear consultations in Moscow on April 8
Previously, on March 14, Russian, Chinese, and Iranian deputy foreign ministers held consultations on the Iranian nuclear program in Beijing
Three cities in DPR cut off from water supply due to Ukrainian shelling
Repairs are expected to take up to three days
Millionth foreigner receives Russian electronic visa on April 5 — Foreign Ministry
It was a Chinese citizen who intended to visit Russia for tourist purposes
Price of Brent oil down below $64 per barrel on ICE for first time since April 26, 2021
Meanwhile, the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for May delivery was down by 3.36% at $59.92 per barrel
Audi hits brakes on US deliveries following new Trump tariffs — Bild
The company representative added that currently there are more than 37,000 cars sitting in Audi warehouses in the United States, and these are not subject to the new duties, meaning they can be sold
Civilian hospital in Zaporozhye Region shelled by Ukrainian troops
"This is a flagrant terror attack targeting a civilian hospital with dozens of patients, many of whom cannot move receiving lung ventilation," Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said
Trump expects $6-7 trillion in investment to come to US after new tariffs take effect
US stocks started the day in the red, with the key indexes falling by 2.9-4.6%
Russian air defenses destroy 19 Ukrainian UAVs overnight
In particular, 13 UAVs were intecepted in the airspace over the Sea of Azov
Battlegroup West destroyed five Starlink terminals — spokesman
Air defense crews destroyed two HIMARS projectiles and 22 fixed-wing drones
China’s Ministry of Commerce adds eleven US companies to unreliable entities list
Restrictions were introduced "for protection of national sovereignty, security and interests of development"
Baku says Azerbaijani positions intensively shelled from Armenian territory
"The Azerbaijani army units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions," the ministry stated
Russian troops advance to Loknya, Yunakovka following Basovka's liberation, expert says
Andrey Marochko noted that Russia’s advances in Sumy have stretched Ukraine’s frontline, compelling Kiev to divert troops and resources to this new sector
Gold futures drop below $3,000 per troy ounce, first time since March 17
As of 2:45 a.m. Moscow time (11:45 p.m. GMT, Sunday), the drop in the price slowed down by 1.16%
Trump’s new tariffs pave way for new world order, says top EU lawmaker
In an interview with the Funke media group, he pointed out that "the Trump administration is bringing fundamental things into question for no reason at all"
WHO should stay out of politics, Russia urges to drop double standards — Foreign Ministry
"Russia considers it extremely important that the organization's activities remain depoliticized, scientifically based and meet the interests of all member states," the statement reads
Russia expects deepening of cooperation with Chinese companies — minister
Maksim Reshetnikov noted that Russia’s production was interested in local manufacturing content
Ukrainian troops wage NATO-backed war against civilians in Kharkov Region — ombudswoman
According to Viktoria Kolesnik-Lavinskaya, "the Kiev regime, inspired by neo-Nazi ideology, systematically commits acts of genocide to intimidate those who refuse to submit to its dictates"
Iran’s Supreme Leader puts army on high alert — Reuters
Reuters said that Iran rejected direct negotiations with the US on a nuclear deal, but wants to continue indirect negotiations through Oman, a longtime channel for messages between the rival states
Iran ready to give harsh response if US, Israel attack — Foreign Ministry
Spokesman Esmail Baghaei stressed that "any attempts by third parties to carry out provocations and arson will have consequences"
Trump's tariffs could plunge world into third global recession in last 20 years — Axios
The portal quoted consulting company Evercore as saying that in 2024, the US imported $3.3 trillion worth of goods, or more than $25,000 per household
Russian gas supplies may resume in coming years, says German official
Prime minister of Thuringia Mario Voigt also highlighted the need for Berlin to pursue a policy aimed at protecting Germany’s interests
Initiative with deployment of EU troops in Ukraine makes no practical sense — experts
According to Jack Watling, a senior researcher for land warfare at the UK’s Royal United Services Institute, a "coalition of the willing" should not attempt such an undertaking
Musk reminds Russia, US only two miles apart
Elon Musk has posted a video which also notes that during icy winters, the Russian-American border in this area becomes traversable on foot
Trump defends tariff policy amid global market slump
Meanwhile, global stock and commodity markets are experiencing one of the largest downturns in modern history
Iranian MP calls for creation of nuclear weapons for equal dialogue with West
Member of the Mejlis Mohammad Qasim Osmani said that despite the costs, Tehran will benefit from a nuclear bomb in all areas, including national security
Dozens of thousands of people protesting against Trump’s policy in Washington
The demonstration stretched all over the central boulevard in the US capital from the Capitol Hill to the Lincoln Memorial
Russia-China-Iran nuclear-related meeting due in Moscow on April 7-8 — Iranian MFA
Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that the parties had agreed to concentrate their efforts on finding "viable and sustainable negotiating solutions" to address Western prejudices against Iran's nuclear program
Time has come to stop war in Ukraine, Musk says
US businessman said that he has 'no respect for the warmongers'
UN Security Council to hold Ukraine-themed meeting on April 8 — Russian mission
The session was requested by Western powers
Ovechkin beats Gretzky to become best sniper in NHL Regular Season
The goal in the away match against the New York Islanders was forward's 895th
German politician calls for resuming gas supplies from Russia in response to US tariffs
"Stock markets are plummeting and there is a real threat of a global financial crisis," Sahra Wagenknecht said
Iranian foreign minister says no negotiations with US after exchange of letters
According to Araghchi, the United States "can only dream" of striking a deal with Iran similar to the one that Libya signed in 2003, when the country abandoned the idea of creating weapons of mass destruction, and began demilitarization
US Commerce Secretary confirms no plans to postpone retaliatory duties
Howard Lutnick also explained that the US imposed 10% tariffs on the islands of McDonald and Heard in the Indian Ocean, which are inhabited only by penguins, so that other countries could not use them as a loophole
Houthis claims attack against US carrier group
Strikes against US warships "continued for several hours" and prevented US attacks against Yemen’s regions controlled by the rebels, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea added
EU wants to respond to US tariffs from position of strength — newspaper
According to EU sources, Brussels "hates tariffs" and would like to avoid an escalation of trade relations with Washington, but most countries of the association are convinced that "something needs to be done to get Trump"
Hockey establishes US-Russia ‘bridge’ — US embassy on Ovechkin's record
"Today, we celebrate not only this remarkable record but also the unifying power of sports as a platform for mutual understanding and friendship. We congratulate Alexander Ovechkin on his historic achievement!" the statement says
Russia strikes Ukraine’s central arms artillery base, defense enterprises — top brass
The strike’s goal has been achieved, its targets have been hit, the Defense Ministry said
EU countries have no plan on Ukrainian refugees after conflict ends
The issue is further complicated by the EU’s history of contentious migration debates, which could stall any bloc-wide decision to prolong protection
Poland completes installation of e-dams on rivers along Belarus border
The electronic barrier constitutes a system of video surveillance and motion sensors
Saudi Arabia cuts May oil prices to Asia — Reuters
The drop marks the biggest decline in prices for Saudi oil in more than two years, according to the report
China’s Ministry of Commerce adds 16 US companies to export control list
Trade with the listed companies is prohibited without obtaining special authorization from the Chinese government
Russian, Tajik troops kick off joint counter-terror drills in Tajikistan
The active phase of the drills will run on April 7-11
Ukraine deploys contracted soldiers 18-24 y.o. to Liptsy direction
The source also noted that Russian forces had previously eliminated some of the more experienced soldiers from this formation
Tehran purchases Russian Su-35 fighter jets — Iranian general
"Any time that we have the need, we will purchase military equipment for strengthening our Air Force, Army and Navy," Ali Shadmani said
NATO plans to increase alliance’s involvement in Asia-Pacific affairs — Rutte
The secretary general emphasized that Washington has clearly stated that it wants the help of NATO allies in implementing the strategy of "projecting collective power" in the Asia-Pacific region
Israel obtains proof of Iran’s direct relationship with Hamas — Defense Minister Katz
According to him, In the document, the Hamas leaders ask of the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force to transfer $500 million
American Tater forcibly hospitalized with mental disorder in Moscow
Psychiatrists diagnosed Joseph Tater with mental health
European students keep enrolling in Russia, even as ties fray — cooperation agency CEO
"There are some fields where Russia is simply second to none, for example, like music and ballet," Yevgeny Primakov noted
Drone hunting unmanned surface vehicles to be tested in Russia
The aircraft will be launched by hand without using any auxiliary devices
