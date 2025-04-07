Gas supplies to Transnistria suspended for several days due to technical reasons

CHISINAU, April 7. /TASS/. Gas supplies to Transnistria have been suspended for several days due to technical reasons, the press service of the president of the unrecognized republic reported.

"Last Saturday, the supply of natural gas to Transnistria was suspended. The interruption, caused by technical aspects, will last until April 8-9," the report says.

As noted at a meeting chaired by President Vadim Krasnoselsky, with the resumption of gas supplies, the heating season, which ended on April 2, will be extended by several days. This was necessary due to the cold snap this week.

On February 14, the European energy trader MET Group announced that it was starting gas supplies to Moldova. After this, the Transnistrian authorities reported that gas was being supplied to their region without interruption, and that fuel supplies were being carried out thanks to Russia’s financial support.

After Ukraine stopped transiting Russian gas to Europe on January 1, and also due to Chisinau's refusal to pay its debt to Gazprom, Moldova and Transnistria were left without gas supplies. In particular, Transnistria found itself in a complete gas blockade. Industrial enterprises were shut down in the republic, there was a rolling blackout regime, and apartment buildings had no heating or hot water at sub-zero temperatures outside.