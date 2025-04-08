Russia ready to contribute to Iran-US talks — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to contribute to the talks between Iran and the US if the countries need its assistance, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told reporters.

"The US-Iran talks mediated by Muscat are now taking place in Oman, and we hope that our efforts will not be necessary. But if there is a need, of course, we will provide [the sides] with all kinds of assistance," the senior diplomat said in response to a question.

"Russia always provides the sides will all kinds of assistance when a peaceful settlement of any crisis and conflict is at stake. This is also true in the situation around Iran," Rudenko emphasized.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia undoubtedly welcomed the planned contacts between the US and Iran to be held in Oman in order to de-escalate the escalation over the Iranian nuclear dossier.

On March 7, US President Donald Trump said he had sent a message to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, offering to hold talks on the nuclear program. In late March, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had used Oman's mediation services to send a response to Trump's letter.

On Monday, media reported that following an exchange of letters, the two sides agreed to hold the first round of talks in Oman on April 12. Araghchi and US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff will be the main negotiators.