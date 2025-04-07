Houthi field commander dies in US strike on Yemen’s Sa’dah province — TV

DOHA, April 7. /TASS/. A field commander from Yemen’s rebel Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement in the Sa’dah province was killed in a recent US strike, Al Arabiya television reported citing sources.

According to the report, Abu Abdallah Al-Hamran - the deputy governor of the Sa’dah province and the commander of Ansar Allah forces in the region - was killed in a US strike last week. Other high-ranking Houthi officials accompanying him were also killed in the attack, including the head of the region’s education department.

On March 15, US President Donald Trump announced the US was starting a military operation against the Houthis, who control about a third of Yemen's territory. According to US Central Command, the operation aims to protect US interests and freedom of navigation. The Houthis responded with a spate of missile and drone attacks on the US aircraft carrier Harry Truman in the Red Sea. It was not reported whether the attacks damaged the warship.