Leaders of Egypt, Jordan, France reject any annexation of Palestinian territory

CAIRO, April 7. /TASS/. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and Jordan's King Abdullah II reject any attempts to annex Palestinian territories, according to a declaration from their meeting in Cairo.

"The leaders expressed their rejection of any displacement of Palestinians from their land or any annexation of any Palestinian territory," the declaration said.

The leaders expressed alarm at the "increasingly deteriorating situation" in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

"They also urged respect for the historical status quo on Jerusalem Holy sites," the declaration said.