PREVIEW: TikTok terminates operations in the US due to ban

NEW YORK, January 19. /TASS/. The TikTok short videos service will terminate its operations in the United States on January 19 because of the ban introduced by the administration of President Joe Biden.

The service having the audience of about 170 mln users in the US said this week that it would halt working in the country because no assurances were received from authorities that continued activity would not lead to penalties for TikTok and its partners.

TikTok users are expected to be disconnected this Sunday and the mobile app will be removed from Apple and Google online stores. According to the US legislation, the Department of Justice will have the right to fine them and hosting providers up to $5,000 per user. At the same time, the ban and fines do not apply to users, which provides the Americans with the opportunity to keep the access to the app through VPN services, CNN television said.