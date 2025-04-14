Iranian delegation expected to visit Russia, talks with Lavrov are planned — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. An Iranian delegation is expected to visit Moscow to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other officials, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

"We are expecting our Iranian colleagues who are scheduled to hold talks with Sergey Lavrov and meet with other Russian officials," she said.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said earlier that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Moscow at the end of this week to hold consultations with Russian officials following the first round of indirect talks with the United States.