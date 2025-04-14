Ukraine’s military strikes energy facilities in five Russian regions over past day

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked energy facilities in the Belgorod, Bryansk, Zaporozhye and Kursk Regions and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) over the past 24 hours, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"At 1:08 a.m. Moscow time on April 13 in the Belgorod Region, a Ukrainian UAV attack caused a wire rupture in a pylon span and disconnection of the 10kV high-voltage line of Belgorodenergo, a branch of the Rosseti Center Power Grid Company, leaving 735 household consumers in the Graivoronsky district without electricity," the ministry said in a statement.

At 8:42 a.m. on April 13 in the Bryansk Region, Ukraine’s deliberate bombardment caused the shutdown of a transformer substation of Bryanskenergo, a branch of the Rosseti Center Power Grid Company, leaving consumers in a community of the Sevsky district without electricity, it said.

At 2:55 p.m. on April 13, a Ukrainian UAV attack on the 110kV Suzemka electrical substation of Bryanskenergo, a branch of the Rosseti Center Power Grid Company, damaged a transformer and left about 2,800 people in the Suzemsky district without electricity. Also, at 5:29 p.m. on April 13. a deliberate Ukrainian strike left some consumers in the Pogarsky district without electricity, the ministry said.

At 4:30 p.m. on April 13 in the Zaporozhye Region, the Ukrainian army’s shelling caused a wire rupture in a pylon span and disconnection of a high-voltage line of the Tavria-Energo State Unitary Enterprise, leaving a part of consumers in the town of Kamenka-Dneprovskaya without electricity, it said.

At 11:56 p.m. on April 12 in the Kursk Region, a Ukrainian UAV attack caused disconnection of a 110kV high-voltage line of Kurskenergo, a branch of the Rosseti Center Power Grid Company. At 11:35 a.m. on April 13, as a result of a Ukrainian UAV attack on the 330kV Zheleznogorskaya electric substation, the 110kV Zheleznogorskaya - Dmitriyev high-voltage line section is under repairs due to a wire rupture, it said.

At 9:35 p.m. on April 12 in the Lugansk People’s Republic, a Ukrainian UAV attack on the 110kV Troitskaya electric substation caused disconnection of the 110kV Svatovo-Troitskaya high-voltage line of the LPR State Unitary Enterprise ‘Republican Power Grid Company,’ leaving about 36,600 people in the Troitskaya, Svatovo and Kremennaya districts without electricity, the ministry specified.