Gaza radicals to stay committed to ceasefire if Israel adheres to agreement — Hamas

TUNIS, January 19. /TASS/. Palestinian radical groups are fully committed to the ceasefire deal with Israel as long as the Jewish state honors it, Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson for the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said in a video message.

"We are committed to the ceasefire agreement, but this depends on the enemy’s adherence," Ubaida emphasized as he called on mediators to compel Israel to commit to the ceasefire pact.

According to him, the agreement reached between Hamas and Israel earlier this week could have been made a year ago "if it had aligned with [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s ambitions.".