New treaty with Iran to promote cooperation in all spheres — Putin

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty to be signed today between Russia and Iran will give an impetus to practical cooperation in all areas, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his meeting with Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian.

"Your visit today is of special significance, because we will not only have an opportunity to discuss all areas of our cooperation, but we will also sign a major basic treaty between Russia and Iran on comprehensive strategic partnership," the Russian leader said.

He recalled that Moscow and Tehran had been working on the document for a long time.

"I am very pleased that this work has been completed. It is important, because it will open up an opportunity to give an additional impetus to practically all areas of our cooperation," Putin added.