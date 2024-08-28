Ukrainian servicemen surrender: situation in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 380 military personnel and 30 armored vehicles in the Kursk direction over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the agency, five Ukrainian servicemen have surrendered. In total, Kiev has lost up to 7,000 personnel since fighting started in the region.

TASS has gathered the key news about the unfolding situation.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- The Northern battlegroup, backed by army aviation and artillery fire, repelled eight attacks by enemy assault groups in the direction of Borki, Korenevo, Kremyanoye and Malaya Loknya.

- The Russian military also thwarted attempted attacks on Spalnoye, Olgovka and Russkaya Konopelka.

- Ukrainian concentrations of manpower and equipment in the areas of Apanasovka, Borki, Viktorovka, Kruglenkoe, Krasnoktyabrsky, Lyubimovka, Malaya Loknya, Mirny, Novaya Sorochina, Obukhovka, Plekhovo, Sverdlikovo, Sudzha, Snagost and Yuzhny in the Kursk Region were hit.

- Operational and tactical aviation struck enemy reserve personnel and military equipment concentrations in 13 localities in the Sumy Region.

Ukraine’s losses

- During the day, the enemy lost up to 380 servicemen and 30 armored vehicles, including a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle and 28 armored fighting vehicles, as well as six artillery pieces, three mortars and nine vehicles.

- In total, Ukraine lost up to 7,000 servicemen, 74 tanks, 35 infantry fighting vehicles, 62 armored personnel carriers, 460 armored combat vehicles, 210 vehicles, 51 artillery pieces, 13 multiple rocket launchers, including four HIMARS and one MLRS, five surface-to-air missile launchers, 10 electronic warfare stations, two counter-battery radars, one air defense radar, five pieces of engineering equipment, including two engineering demolition vehicles and one UR-77 mine-clearing vehicle.

The enemy surrenders

- According to the Russian Defense Ministry, five Ukrainian servicemen have surrendered.

Region gets power back

- An emergency reserve of equipment to restore the power supply has been set up in the Kursk Region, the Russian Energy Ministry said in a statement following a working meeting between Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev and the region's acting governor Alexey Smirnov.

Kursk NPP

- The Kursk nuclear power plant is operating normally, the Rosenergoatom press service told TASS.