KURSK, January 19. /TASS/. Remains of seven civilians were found in two basements in Russkoye Porechnoye village in the Kursk Region that was liberated by the Russian military, Russian law enforcement agencies told TASS.

Bodies of civilians were found when the Russian military inspected basements in the village. Remains of two civilians were in the first basement, with one of them having hematomas on legs. Five bodies were found in the second basement.