Biden’s administration has done tremendous disservice to Russian-US relations — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The administration of US President Joe Biden has done a tremendous disservice to the Russian-US relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a commentary to VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin who posted it on his Telegram channel.

"The disservice is tremendous but the administration of [Donald] Trump seriously damaged as well, largely due to the fact in particular that [ex-president of US Barack] Obama left such legacy to Trump and his team. And the sanctions imposed by Obama three weeks before Trump’s inauguration were simply dishonorable, unethical, with our diplomats expelled, five diplomatic property units stolen. Of course, they set our relations at a position of not the best start I would say. And now we see Biden’s administration trying to do the same," Lavrov said.

The minister also commented on Biden’s statement who tried to compare himself with Russian President Vladimir Putin as he summed up his presidency, claiming that he was in the center of Kiev, not Putin. "If a politician of such a scale as US President assesses his own term as a head of a powerful country on the basis of coup de theatre: "Well, I was in Kiev, Putin wasn’t there," one can probably make a conclusion how serious his approach to fulfillment of his duties is," Lavrov said.