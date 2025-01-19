Russian fighter-bomber hit Ukrainian materiel, infantry in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. A crew of a Su-34 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Force engaged concentrated infantry and material of the Ukrainian army in a border area of the Kursk Region, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

"The crew of the Su-34 multirole supersonic fighter-bomber of the Aerospace Force delivered a strike against armored vehicles and manpower of the Ukrainian army in the border district of the Kursk Region. The strike was made against reconnoitered targets by air bombs with gliding and correction modules," the ministry informed.