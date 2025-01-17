Russian, Iranian presidents sign strategic partnership treaty

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The Russian and Iranian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian have signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty. The ceremony was held following the talks in the Kremlin, a TASS correspondent reports.

The document is expected to bring relations between Moscow and Tehran to a new level: it enshrines their status as strategic partners. The agreement also establishes a legal framework for the further development of cooperation in the long term.

According to Russian and Iranian officials, the agreement covers all spheres, including defense, counter-terrorism, energy, finance, transport, industry, agriculture, culture, science and engineering.