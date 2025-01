NEW YORK, January 19. /TASS/. The trading volume of $TRUMP, the meme coin of US President-elect Donald Trump, was more than $11 bln in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap platform data.

Capitalization of the cryptocurrency is above $6 bln at present and one $TRUMP meme coin is now traded at about $30.

Trump announced the launch of his cryptocurrency on Friday on the Truth Social network.