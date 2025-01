VREMEVKA /Donetsk People’s Republic/, January 18. /TASS/. Russian troops have been pulled to the settlement of Velikaya Novoselka in the south of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a source in the Russian army told TASS.

"Velikaya Novoselka. Our troops have been pulled around it. The situation is stable. We keep it under control," the source said.