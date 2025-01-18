Houthi say they attacked Israeli defense ministry’s building in Tel Aviv

DOHA, January 18. /TASS/. The Houthis from Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement have delivered a missile strike on the building of the Israeli defense ministry in Tel Aviv, the movement’s military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said.

"The missile forces conducted a military operation and attacked the so-called defense ministry of the Israeli enemy in the occupied Jaffa area (a Tel Aviv neighborhood - TASS) with a Zulfiqar ballistic missile," the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah television channel quoted him as saying.

According to the Houthi spokesman, the missile hit the target and Israeli air defense systems "failed to intercept it."

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday that sirens sounded in central Israel after a missile was launched from Yemen. The missile, according to the IDF, was intercepted. No casualties or damage were reported.

After Israel and Hamas reached an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Ansar Allah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi warned that the Houthis will resume strikes on Israeli territory and merchant ships if Israel pulls out of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. "Military operations in support of the Palestinian people will continue" until the agreement comes into effect, he said.

Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said that the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will come into force at 8:30 a.m. local time (6:30 a.m. GMT) on January 19.

Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani announced that a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip will come into effect from 8:30 a.m. local time (6:30 a.m. GMT) on Sunday, January 19. The Al Jazeera television channel reported on Friday, citing its sources, that Hamas demanded Israel cease fire in Gaza 48 hours before the agreement comes into effect so that it could begin releasing hostages on January 19. According to Arab media, Israel continued delivering strikes on various parts of the Gaza Strip on Saturday. Thus, according to the Al Arabiya television channel, at least 122 people have been killed in the enclave in Israeli strikes since January 15 when it was announced that the parties to the conflict had reached a ceasefire agreement.