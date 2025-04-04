Minsk, Moscow may discuss new import phaseout loan — Belarusian PM

MINSK, April 4. /TASS/. The issue of allocating a new loan for joint Russian-Belarusian projects in the import phaseout sphere may be discussed during the visit to Moscow, Prime Minister of Belarus Alexander Turchin said.

"Certainly, this is one of topics discussed between our ministries. Projects on the Belarusian side are being deliberated. Therefore, I do not rule out that this topic may be a subject for discussions in Moscow," the prime minister said, cited by the BelTA news agency.

The intergovernmental agreement on extension of a state loan from Russia to Belarus to the total amount of up to 105 bln rubles ($1.2 bln) was signed in November 2022. Earlier reports said that industry authorities of both countries approved 27 projects in the import phaseout sphere for implementation in Belarus.