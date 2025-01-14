EU to adopt 16th package of anti-Russia sanctions in February, to ban aluminium imports

BRUSSELS, January 14. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) intends to propose a ban on imports of Russian primary aluminium in its 16th package of sanctions against Moscow, Reuters said citing European sources.

EU countries hope to pass a 16th package of restrictions "in February to mark the third anniversary of the war," the agency wrote.

The Commission held informal meetings with EU countries on Tuesday to discuss details of the forthcoming package, the sources said. One source added that the ban would be phased in, Reuters said.