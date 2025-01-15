Russia’s oil export down 40,000 bpd in December, revenues up $0.41 bln — IEA

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russia’s exports of oil and petroleum products fell by 40,000 barrels per day (bpd) in December to 7.33 mln barrels per day (mbd), while revenues from supplies increased by $0.41 bln to $15.1 bln amid an increase in prices for petroleum products, International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its January report.

Oil deliveries from Russia lost 250,000 barrels per day in December, though they were almost fully offset by growth of export of petroleum products by 210,000 bpd. The IEA’s experts attribute the growth of oil products supplies to a seasonal increase in refining in Russia by 200,000 bpd.

Overall, oil exports from Russia decreased by 125,000 bpd last year, while exports of petroleum products lost 225,000 bpd, according to the IEA. Supplies of oil and petroleum products to Turkey rose by 100,000 bpd, while deliveries to the Middle East and Europe fell by 190,000 bpd and by 220,000 bpd, respectively.

Revenues from oil exports gained $3.8 bln in 2024 to $192 bln. That said, revenues from supplies of oil increased by $4.5 bln, while revenues from deliveries of oil products fell by $0.8 bln.

However, the agency's experts stressed that new sanctions against Russia’s oil sector are aimed at seriously reducing those revenues.