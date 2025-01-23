Russian senator says Trump's grasp of prospects for Ukrainian settlement 'very low'

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The extent of US President Donald Trump's grasp of the state and chances for resolving the Ukrainian conflict is quite low, which is concerning and disconcerting, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said.

"Yesterday's comment by Trump on the Ukrainian issue, in the absence of any messages to Ukraine, confirms that the level of his understanding of the causes, current state, and prospects for resolving the Ukrainian conflict is approximately at the level of his understanding of the course and outcome of World War II. That is, the lowest ever. Which can only cause regret and concern," the senator wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the American president said that his administration intends to impose new tariffs and sanctions on Russian exports if the crisis in Ukraine is not resolved soon. Trump noted that he was ready to do the Russian side a "very big favor" and said he was committed to ending the conflict in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously pointed out that Moscow is open to dialogue with the new US administration on the Ukrainian conflict, but emphasized that the most important thing was to eliminate the root causes of the crisis. He reiterated that Russia takes into account the statements by Trump and his team about the desire to restore contacts, as well as the need to do everything to prevent World War III.