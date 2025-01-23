Ukrainian troops brutally killed residents of Russian Porechnoye — serviceman

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian soldiers who found the bodies of civilians in the basements of houses in the liberated Kursk village of Russkoye Porechnoye testified that they had been tied up and tortured.

"We were inspecting the cellars for enemy soldiers in the village of Russkoye Porechnoye when we found civilians. A standard inspection. We came down and sensed a sharp odor. We started looking for the source. At first we thought they were Ukrainian fighters, but it turned out that they were civilians: women, men. They all had gunshot wounds, shrapnel wounds. Most likely, they threw a grenade here and then finished them off," a unit leader said in a video provided to TASS by the Russian Defense Ministry.

According to him, the bodies of two civilian men "tied up and tortured" were found in the second cellar. In the third cellar, the bodies of a woman with two bullet wounds in the back of her head and a man with a bullet wound in the chest area were found.