Moscow waits for apologies from those accusing it of submarine cable sabotage — MFA

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russia expects to hear refutations from all those who accused Moscow of submarine cable sabotage in the Baltic Sea, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.

She drew attention to an article in The Washington Post saying that "ruptures of undersea cables that have rattled European security officials in recent months were likely the result of maritime accidents rather than Russian sabotage, according to several US and European intelligence officials."

"We are waiting for all those who earlier came up with false accusations [to confess loudly and clearly] in front of the microphones," she wrote on her Telegram channel.

Zakharova also cited the US daily’s explanation that "evidence gathered to date ... points to accidents caused by inexperienced crews serving aboard poorly maintained vessels."

At the same time, she recalled that many in the West started pointing an accusing finger even before the investigation began the way it "always happens there.".