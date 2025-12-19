Putin jokingly calls 3I/ATLAS comet Russia’s secret weapon

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin joked that the 3I/ATLAS interstellar comet is a weapon created by Russia after a journalist asked him if the comet could be a spacecraft or some other artificial object.

"I will let you in on something, but it must stay between us because it’s classified information. This is our secret weapon, but we will only use it as a last resort," the Russian leader said tongue in cheek.

3I/ATLAS is the third interstellar celestial body discovered by astronomers in the entire history of observations. The first of these was the asteroid Oumuamua, discovered in the autumn of 2017 and the second was the comet 2I/Borisov, detected by Russian astronomer Gennady Borisov in August 2019.