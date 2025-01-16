Russian president signs annual decree to call up reservists for training

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed an annual decree, calling up military reservists for training in 2025, according to the document uploaded to the national database of legislative acts.

Russian citizens in reserve are to be called up for military training in the Armed Forces, the National Guard, state protection bodies and the federal security service, reads the decree uploaded to the portal of legal information.

The Russian government and regional authorities are instructed to ensure the implementation of measures related to the call-up of citizens for military training and the conduct of these training sessions. The decree is effective as of the day of its publication.

The training of Russian reservists is a routine activity conducted annually. The decree on the call-up of reserve servicemen for training is signed by the Russian president. On the basis of the decree of the head of state, the mobilization department of the Defense Ministry prepares a corresponding directive to the military enlistment centers in regions. After that the distribution of summonses to reservists begins.