{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Ukrainian commander-in-chief admits Kiev unable to intercept Oreshnik hypersonic missile

Oreshnik has a guaranteed capability to hit any target at a range of up to 5,000 kilometers, leaving no chance to an adversary of intercepting it

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Ukraine does not have missile defenses capable of intercepting the Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile, Ukrainian armed forces commander Alexander Syrsky said in an interview with the TSN TV channel.

According to the commander, "there are currently no [such systems]."

On November 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that in response to strikes on Russia with Western long-range weapons, Moscow for the first time launched its newest intermediate-range ballistic missile, the Oreshnik, with a non-nuclear warhead at a Ukrainian defense industry plant called Yuzhmash in the city of Dnepr. Oreshnik has a guaranteed capability to hit any target at a range of up to 5,000 kilometers, leaving no chance to an adversary of intercepting it. Later, the Russian leader said that Moscow could use the Oreshnik again if need be, but would not make hasty decisions.

Tags
UkraineMilitary operation in Ukraine
Iran’s Pezeshkian says full-fledged military cooperation between Tehran, Moscow possible
"We must cooperate so that the enemy cannot easily come, destroy us and go," the president said
Read more
Chinese New Year festival kicks off in downtown Moscow
Special venues have been organized and decorated in the Chinese style in central Moscow to host festival events until February 18
Read more
Germany’s Wagenknecht calls for halting weapons supplies to Ukraine
The politician sharply criticized German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Economy Minister Robert Habeck
Read more
India considers impact of US sanctions on Vostok Oil project
On January 10, US introduced sanctions against the Russian fuel and energy sector, the tanker fleet and the financial sector
Read more
Russian army liberates Vozdvizhenka in Donetsk People’s Republic
Russia’s operational-tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as artillery and missile forces, inflicted damage on troops and equipment of the Ukrainian army in 143 areas in the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Russian forces liberate Vremevka, Petropavlovka in DPR
According to the ministry, as a result of the battlegroup’s Center actions, "the adversary lost up to 585 troops, three armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles and four artillery guns"
Read more
Ukraine loses over 36,800 troops, 225 tanks: situation in Russia’s Kursk Region
Russian forces destroyed two tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, an armored combat vehicle, four motor vehicles and two mortars
Read more
Novgorod-made FPV drone Prince Vandal causes $300 mln damage to NATO
Earlier, the CEO of the research and production center Ushkuynik, Alexey Chadayev, said that the drone for the first time would begin to be manufactured in several regions of Russia
Read more
Google’s fines in Russia reach stratospheric levels — lawyer
Google can return to the Russian market only if it complies with the court’s decision
Read more
MOEX, RTS indices rise by 2.40-2.84% by end of Thursday trading session
The yuan exchange rate remained almost unchanged during the day, trading at 13.90 rubles
Read more
Israeli Supreme Court dismisses all actions against release of Palestinian prisoners — TV
"This is not our responsibility to interfere in such affairs, in which the juridical review area is extremely narrow," according to the judges’ decision cited by the Now14 channel.
Read more
Trump to rely on forces that brought him to power — Russian presidential aide
Nikolay Patrushev agreed that Trump, when he was still a candidate, "made many statements critical of the destructive foreign and domestic policies pursued by the current administration"
Read more
IDF says continuing to strike radicals’ targets in Gaza Strip
The radical movement Hamas breached its obligations, the IDF’s press service reported
Read more
Zelensky uses lives of Ukrainians as bargaining chip with Western countries — lawmaker
Alexander Dubinsky called Vladimir Zelensky "the greatest perpetrator of genocide against his own people"
Read more
About 300 UK military to travel to Romania via Czech Republic
The British military will travel back in March
Read more
FACTBOX: Orthodox feast of Epiphany
The full name of the holiday is the Baptism of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ
Read more
Bushehr NPP to provide Iran with inexpensive and green electricity — Putin
"The flagship joint project for the construction of two new units of the Bushehr NPP by Rosatom is advancing," the Russian president stressed
Read more
Russian troops pulled to Velikaya Novoselka in DPR — the military
"Velikaya Novoselka. Our troops have been pulled around it. The situation is stable. We keep it under control," the source said
Read more
Gaza radicals to stay committed to ceasefire if Israel adheres to agreement — Hamas
Spokesperson for the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, also said that the agreement could have been made a year ago
Read more
Iran’s Pezeshkian says full-fledged military cooperation between Tehran, Moscow possible
"We must cooperate so that the enemy cannot easily come, destroy us and go," the president said
Read more
Xi Jinping, Trump hold phone call — Xinhua
Previously, the media reported that Donald Trump invited Xi Jinping to his inauguration
Read more
West seeking to impose anti-Iranian, anti-Russian sentiment on world — Pezeshkian
Iranian leader maintained, cooperation and assistance from other countries that "target freedom and independence" will make it possible to destroy the "Western totalitarian and unipolar world order"
Read more
Russian, Iranian presidents sign strategic partnership treaty
The document is expected to bring relations between Moscow and Tehran to a new level, establishing a legal framework for the further development of cooperation in the long term
Read more
Zelensky to cause EU losses worth 70 bln euro by terminating transit of Russian gas
On January 1, transit of Russian gas to Europe through Ukraine was completely stopped due to Kiev's refusal to extend a previous agreement
Read more
US, UK behind attack on TurkStream gas pipeline, says Russian envoy
"The thing to remember is that it is these two countries that prevent the launch of an impartial international investigation into the September 2022 terrorist attack on the Nord Stream pipelines," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
BRICS New Development Bank issues $845 mln Panda bond on interbank bond market
The New Development Bank was set up by BRICS nations on the basis of the intergovernmental agreement signed at the sixth BRICS summit in Fortaleza in July 2014
Read more
Ukraine loses over 210 soldiers in Kursk Region in past day
Kiev has lost up to 52,870 troops since military actions started in the Kursk area, according to the Russian Defense Ministry
Read more
Houthis hit US Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier using missiles, drones
Earlier, it was reported that the US had targeted underground facilities of the Houthis in the Amran Province, located in the northwest of Yemen, along with the movement's positions in the Saada Province
Read more
'German scenario' implausible for Ukraine settlement — Medvedev
In the historical sense, the "Germanic scenario" of settlement is only feasible in terms of integrating the territories of Malorossiya into Russia, the politician noted
Read more
Trump announces launch of his memecoin
A memecoin is a cryptocurrency created as a social experiment
Read more
Greenland acquisition could raise US companies' market value by $1 trillion
Russia must focus on enhancing the valuation of its mineral resources in the Arctic Region, Alexey Chekunkov emphasized
Read more
Danish military plans to expand air base in Greenland
According to TV2, the facility is planned to be turned into "an operational military base," which, among other things, "will serve as a deterrent and a show of strength to hostile powers"
Read more
Access to TikTok app blocked in the US
The service is not displayed also in search results in the App Store
Read more
Russia’s oil export down 40,000 bpd in December, revenues up $0.41 bln — IEA
Overall, oil exports from Russia decreased by 125,000 bpd last year, while exports of petroleum products lost 225,000 bpd, according to the agency
Read more
Desperate enemy sought to bribe Russia amid botched assault on Gorlovka — DPR adviser
In the course of that unsuccessful assault, Ukrainian troops sustained heavy casualties and lots of military equipment was lost, Igor Kimakovsky said
Read more
Western intelligence denies Russia’s sabotage behind undersea cable damage in Baltic — WP
The investigators have turned up no indication that commercial ships deliberately dragged anchors in the area where the submarine cables lay on Moscow’s instructions, the officials noted
Read more
EU to adopt 16th package of anti-Russia sanctions in February, to ban aluminium imports
The European Commission held informal meetings with EU countries on Tuesday
Read more
Kiev offered $1 mln to Russian troops for leaving Gorlovka
Elite units of the Ukrainian armed forces were deployed, indicating that the Ukrainian intelligence agency was confident it had successfully bribed Russian troops
Read more
Trump meme coin trading volume above $11 bln
One $TRUMP meme coin is now traded at about $30, according to CoinMarketCap platform data
Read more
Trump determined to put an end to Ukraine conflict, his incoming security aide says
"Thid conflict needs to end, and President Trump has been very clear about that," Mike Waltz said
Read more
US oil inventories down by 2 mln barrels over week — Department of Energy
As of 6:30 p.m. Moscow time (3:30 p.m. GMT) the price of March futures for Brent oil on London’s ICE was up by 1.35% at $81 per barrel while the price of futures for WTI oil with March delivery was up by 1.99% at $79.04 per barrel
Read more
Houthi say they attacked Israeli defense ministry’s building in Tel Aviv
According to the Houthi spokesman, the missile hit the target and Israeli air defense systems "failed to intercept it."
Read more
Nigeria becomes BRICS partner country
Brazil took over BRICS presidency from Russia on January 1
Read more
Several thousand people rally against US President-elect Donald Trump in Washington
Organizers of the rally predicted more than 50,000 people would attend though far fewer people gathered
Read more
Four Ukrainian drones wiped out over Kursk, Belgorod regions
"Two drones each have been downed over the Belgorod and Kursk regions," the ministry said in a statement.
Read more
Trump will have to go to Congress to lift new sanctions on Russia — White House
The restrictions target Russian oil and liquefied natural gas
Read more
Hamas confirms ceasefire in Gaza Strip becomes effective
The radicals suggest that therefore they "have forced Israel to stop aggression despite the attempts [by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] to continue military actions"
Read more
Trump to start campaign to deport immigrants immediately after inauguration — report
According to the report, "a large-scale immigration raid" is expected to start in Chicago on Tuesday morning and last all week
Read more
Ukrainian troops execute family in DPR village
The neighbors buried those killed in their own courtyard
Read more
Russian troops capture Ukrainian soldiers in liberating two communities in Kursk area
The personnel abandoned by Ukrainian troops were mostly mercenaries, the Russian air assault battalion commander said
Read more
Bodies of seven civilians found in village in Kursk Region
Bodies of civilians were found when the Russian military inspected basements in the village
Read more
Trump’s team prepares sanctions against Zelensky’s entourage — Ukrainian reporter
According to Diana Panchenko, these measures mark the beginning of the end for the "era of impunity" for Vladimir Zelensky
Read more
Russian forces to use new kamikaze drones in Ukraine operation
As of now, 12 Privet-82 kamikaze drones are present in the area of the special military operation in Ukraine
Read more
Switzerland unfreezes assets of trusts related to Usmanov — Tages-Anzeiger
Alisher Usmanov’s lawyer explained to the paper that both helicopters and realty are owned not by the businessman, but by trusts he founded many years ago, which are not owned or controlled either by him or by his relatives
Read more
Ukraine’s, US’ actions fraught with another energy crisis in Europe — Hungarian PM
According to Orban, Ukraine’s and US actions have triggered a growth in fuel prices in Europe
Read more
Bank of Russia sells yuan worth $34.01 mln with settlements on January 10
The Bank of Russia carries out foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange in the "yuan - ruble" instrument
Read more
Russian diplomat slams Ukraine-UK agreement as Kiev’s PR stunt
She recalled that the document covers various spheres, including trade, science, energy and others
Read more
Morales wins in Bolivia's presidential election in first round
Carlos Mesa came in second with 36.52% of votes
Read more
Putin calls for ensuring ‘capacity reserve’ when upgrading Eastern polygon project
The head of state drew attention to the fact that when constructing new facilities, one must not forget about the existing infrastructure and maintaining it in standard condition. He stated that this work "has problem areas"
Read more
Akhmat fighters, paratroopers repel Ukrainian counterattack in Russia's Kursk Region
Russian troops have liberated 63.2% (309 square miles) of the area in the Kursk Region once held by the enemy (490 square miles)
Read more
West accuses Russia of damaging Baltic infrastructure to curb oil exports — MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, the West is using similar double standard tactics in the situation with Kiev's attacks on a compressor station in the Krasnodar region
Read more
Women sign up for ‘Ukrainian legion’ in Poland for first time — Defense Ministry
According to the ministry, most Ukrainians that signed up for this unit live in Poland, while the rest live in Denmark, the Czech Republic, Germany and Lithuania
Read more
South Africa becomes top destination for Russian tourists in Sub-Saharan Africa
The Russian Union of Travel Industry did not provide data on the exact number of Russian tourists who visited South Africa last year
Read more
Slovak PM held talks on gas transit via Ukraine with European Commission
A new round of consultations of EU countries on gas scheduled for January 7 failed because of absence of the Ukrainian delegation, Robert Fico said on Monday
Read more
Ukraine unable to push Russian troops back to earlier positions — US diplomat
"There's a size differential here that's important," Marco Rubio added
Read more
Tourist traffic from Russia to Vietnam soar by 85% in 2024
Two Russian airlines are making flights to Vietnam at present and are expanding their flight programs, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko noted
Read more
Israel to release over 1,890 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 33 hostages
Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said that the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip will come into force at 8:30 a.m. local time
Read more
Press review: Lavrov signals Russia’s readiness for talks as Kiev seeks stronger position
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 15th
Read more
Currently no alternative to UN, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman says
"In accordance with the Foreign Policy Concept, Russia prioritizes its activities, including in terms of ensuring national security," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Press review: Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal finalized as NATO aims to inspect Baltic vessels
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 16th
Read more
Ukrainian forces lost up to 210 servicemen due to actions of Russia’s South battlegroup
The units of the battlegroup took more advantageous positions
Read more
Prince Vandal drone to have complete import substitution
The drone was tested in August 2024 during the invasion of the Ukrainian army into the Kursk Region
Read more
Zelensky is only obstacle for peace in Ukraine — lawmaker
According to the lawmaker, Zelensky’s attempts to seek support from EU countries are a big mistake because each of these countries "has absolutely different interests
Read more
Trump’s special envoy eyeing trip to Gaza — NBC
The special envoy is also working on achievement of long-term settlement of the Palestinian issue
Read more
Russian envoy describes Taliban’s seizure of Kabul as somewhat unexpected
According to Zamir Kabulov, Russia believed that the Afghan army would show resistance for some time
Read more
Liberation of Kurakhovo in DPR took one month — DPR head
According to Pushilin, Russian forces refrained from storming the city as it could be fraught with heavy losses
Read more
Biden’s administration has done tremendous disservice to Russian-US relations — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister also commented on the US President statement who tried to compare himself with Russian President Vladimir Putin as he summed up his presidency, claiming that he was in the center of Kiev, not Putin
Read more
Israel will resume fighting in Gaza if need be, Netanyahu pledges
He said he had insisted on this during the US-and Qatar-brokered talks on a ceasefire in Gaza
Read more
Flydubai resumes flights to Mineralnye Vody, Sochi
According to the statement, flights will be performed as previously scheduled
Read more
Russian fighter-bomber hit Ukrainian materiel, infantry in Kursk Region
The strike was made against reconnoitered targets by air bombs with gliding and correction modules," the ministry informed
Read more
Ukrainian servicemen surrender: situation in Kursk Region
In total, Kiev has lost up to 7,000 personnel since fighting started in the region
Read more
West involved in attempts to stage ‘color revolution’ in Serbia - Vucic
Serbian students and the opposition are staging protests in Belgrade and certain other cities from last November
Read more
Russia’s Armed Forces hit command and Ukrainian observation posts in DPR
A communication center of the 110th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was destroyed in the area of the settlement of Avdeevka
Read more
Putin says UK business community can take part in carrying out Russia’s National Projects
Hundreds of billions of dollars are planned to be invested into development of economy and social sphere within the framework of National Projects in Russia, according to Putin
Read more
Zelensky’s plan to build energy infrastructure falls far short of goal — MP
Ukraine’s energy minister, German Galushchenko, said earlier that Ukraine had built generating facilities supporting hundreds of megawatts in 2024
Read more
Ukrainian car racer Vadim Nesterchuk dies of dehydration in Rub al-Khali desert
Nesterchuk has repeatedly participated in Dakar and Silk Road races
Read more
Russia, Iran agree on gas pipeline route via Azerbaijan, talks in final stage — minister
Sergey Tsivilyov clarified that the basic solution for the price is the parity of the calorific value of oil and gas with a certain ratio, in which the parties still have differences
Read more
Israel, Hamas, US, Qatar officially sign deal on Gaza ceasefire, hostage release — media
According to the sources, US President Joe Biden’s Middle East envoy Brett McGurk, US President-elect Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Qatari and Egyptian mediators worked on the deal, Axios reports
Read more
Hamas hands over list of hostages it plans to release on January 19 to intermediaries
Romi Gonen (aged 24), Emily Demari (aged 28), and Doron Steinbrecher (aged 31) wiil be released
Read more
Kiev blocks Russian aircraft from aiding in US fire response — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova also noted a similar pattern during the Aventa-M ventilator shipment from Russia at the height of the pandemic
Read more
NATO soldiers not ready to fight Ukraine war, Latvia’s top diplomat says
According to Baiba Braze, putting European boots on the ground in Ukraine would cause escalation for the EU that has been shying away from it
Read more
Russian paratroopers capture, repair infantry fighting vehicle in Kursk area — ministry
According to Russian Defense Ministry, the enemy is suffering serious losses of personnel and equipment in fighting in the Kursk area
Read more
Moscow to host 6th International Municipal BRICS Forum
Delegations from 126 countries are expected to take part in the forum along with representatives of Russian regions
Read more
Russian troops liberate eight communities in Kharkov area, Donbass region over week
Russian air defense forces shot down 12 ATACMS missiles and 747 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the week, the ministry reported
Read more
Putin signs law on Russia’s federal budget for 2025-2027
According to the law, federal budget revenues in 2025 are expected to be 40.296 trillion rubles ($378.5 bln)
Read more
Russia, Turkey to prevent attacks like one on Russkaya station — Russian Foreign Ministry
According to Maria Zakharova, all those who participate in infrastructure projects, but at the same time supply the Kiev regime with weapons, drones, other lethal and non-lethal aid, "must recognize that at some point these two processes may intersect, and their own projects may be targeted by the weapons they supply"
Read more
Russia tears up deals that allowed Japan to set up centers for assisting Russian reforms
Mishustin, in his decree, directed the Russian Foreign Ministry to notify Japan about the measure
Read more
Slovakia believes Putin, Trump to agree on Ukraine’s military neutrality
"Slovakia will welcome agreements between Trump and Putin," Vice Speaker of the Slovak Parliament Tibor Gaspar told
Read more
TikTok says it is coming back online in US following Trump’s assurances
The platform said it would work with Trump "on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States"
Read more
Trump may postpone meeting with UK Prime Minister — newspaper
At the same time, newspaper’s sources in the UK government told the newspaper that the parties are holding constructive talks on the forthcoming visit of Starmer to the US
Read more
Houthi say they delivered missile strikes on Israel’s Eilat
Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday the Israeli military had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen
Read more