MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Ukraine does not have missile defenses capable of intercepting the Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile, Ukrainian armed forces commander Alexander Syrsky said in an interview with the TSN TV channel.

According to the commander, "there are currently no [such systems]."

On November 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that in response to strikes on Russia with Western long-range weapons, Moscow for the first time launched its newest intermediate-range ballistic missile, the Oreshnik, with a non-nuclear warhead at a Ukrainian defense industry plant called Yuzhmash in the city of Dnepr. Oreshnik has a guaranteed capability to hit any target at a range of up to 5,000 kilometers, leaving no chance to an adversary of intercepting it. Later, the Russian leader said that Moscow could use the Oreshnik again if need be, but would not make hasty decisions.