MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. The "German scenario" of settling the crisis in Ukraine, which implies its division along the lines of the GDR and the FRG, is utterly unrealistic, Russian Deputy Security Council Secretary Dmitry Medvedev said.

"I would like to highlight the so-called German scenario, which has resurfaced on the agenda. It suggests that a fragmented Ukraine would resemble a kind of FRG and GDR, with the role of the FRG, of course, assigned to Bandera’s Kiev, while that of the GDR - to the Russian territories that have returned to their homeland. This scenario has emerged for obvious reasons, despite having no chance of success. The explanation is simple: it facilitates reconciling the leadership of the illegitimate Kiev regime with the most extreme neo-Nazis," the politician wrote on his Telegram channel.

In the historical sense, the "Germanic scenario" of settlement is only feasible in terms of integrating the territories of Malorossiya into Russia, Medvedev noted.