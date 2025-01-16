UNITED NATIONS, January 17. /TASS/. Moscow has every reason to believe that a compressor station in southern Russia, which provides gas to the TurkStream pipeline, was attacked on a tip-off by the US and the UK, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"The January 11 attack on the TurkStream pipeline’s compressor station in the Krasnodar Region stands out in the series of attacks carried out by the Kiev regime. I would like to point out that shortly before that, the expired Ukrainian president had refused to extend a contract on the transit of gas to Europe through Ukraine," Nebenzya noted at a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

"We have every reason to believe that the attack on the TurkStream infrastructure was carried out on a tip-off by Washington and London, who are interested in getting the EU hooked on expensive liquified natural gas from the US. The conclusions are clear, so to speak," the Russian envoy added.