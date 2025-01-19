PREVIEW: 4th Made in Russia festival to open in China

SHENYANG, January 19. /TASS/. The official opening ceremony of the 4th Made in Russia festival organized by the Russian Export Center will take place on Sunday in Shenyang, the capital of the Province of Liaoning in Northeast China.

The event is staged in this city for the second year in a row. More than 120 Russian producers from 43 regions will take part in the festival. A point for promotion of Russian agricultural products will also open in Shenyang on the official starting day of the festival.