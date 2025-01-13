DONETSK, January 13. /TASS/. Ukrainian units executed a married couple in the village of Shevchenko near Krasnoarmeysk (called Pokrovsk in Ukraine), the refugees who were rescued from the village told TASS.

"There has been a store on Novaya Street for many years. Not long before pulling out from the village, several Ukrainian soldiers entered the store. We heard some scuffle, then the sound of machine-gun rounds. After the soldiers left, we went to the store’s courtyard and its owners, Toma and her husband, were already dead," the refugees said.

The neighbors buried those killed in their own courtyard.

On January 11, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Battlegroup Center had liberated the village of Shevchenko in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). Security structures specified to TASS that this had opened the direction toward Krasnoarmeysk for Russian forces.