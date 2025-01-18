Houthi say they delivered missile strikes on Israel’s Eilat

DOHA, January 18. /TASS/. The Houthis from Yemen's rebel Ansar Allah movement have delivered missile strikes on targets in the city of Eilat in southern Israel, the movement’s military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said.

"The missile forces conducted two military operations and attacked two major Israeli enemy targets near Umm al-Rashrash (the Arab name for Eilat - TASS) in the south of occupied Palestine," he told the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah television channel.

According to the Houthi spokesman, one operation involved the use of a Zulfiqar-type ballistic missile and the other operation was conducted with the use of a cruise missile.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday the Israeli military had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen. Sirens sounded in Eilat and in some other areas in southern Israel.

Earlier in the day, the Houthis said they had struck the building of Israel’s defense ministry with a ballistic missile. The IDF said, however, that the missile had been intercepted.

After Israel and Hamas reached an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Ansar Allah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi warned that the Houthis will resume strikes on Israeli territory and merchant ships if Israel pulls out of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. "Military operations in support of the Palestinian people will continue" until the agreement comes into effect, he said.