Iran’s Pezeshkian says full-fledged military cooperation between Tehran, Moscow possible

"We must cooperate so that the enemy cannot easily come, destroy us and go," the president said

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian did not rule out establishing full-fledged military cooperation between his country and Russia in the future in an interview with Soloviev Live TV show.

"Naturally, we will try to develop cooperation in all fields where we can help each other, in the military and security spheres, too," the Iranian leader said when asked about whether Tehran and Moscow could maintain both military-technical and defense cooperation further down the road. "We must cooperate so that the enemy cannot easily come, destroy us and go," Pezeshkian maintained. "The enemy should have no illusions that we can easily be defeated," he added.

The agreement on comprehensive strategic partnership signed between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran’s Pezeshkian following their Moscow talks on January 17 envisages bolstering bilateral security and defense ties only. While the two sides also committed not to help aggressors in the event of an attack on either Russia or Iran, the document does not provide for military assistance if either of the two parties is attacked.

Tags
Iran
Military operation in Ukraine
