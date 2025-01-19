MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The Russian army has liberated the settlement of Vozdvizhenka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Defense Ministry reported.

"As a result of active assault actions by a unit of Battlegroup Center the settlement of Vozdvizhenka in the Donetsk People’s Republic was liberated," the report said.

Battlegroup East

The units of Russia’s Battlegroup East continued advancing deep into the Ukrainian army’s defense in the past 24 hours, having destroyed up to 135 troops of the enemy.

"The Ukrainian army lost up to 135 troops, a tank, an armored combat vehicle, a car and a 155mm Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system," the ministry said.

Battlegroups North and Dnepr

The Ukrainian army lost around 110 troops in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroups North and Dnepr in the past 24 hours.

The enemy lost up to 35 troops in the responsibility area of Battlegroup North and more than 75 troops in the responsibility area of Battlegroup Dnepr, according to the report.

Moreover, the Ukrainian army lost an armored combat vehicle, five cars, two electronic warfare stations, three field branch artillery weapons, and three storage depots.

Battlegroup South

The Ukrainian army lost up to 195 people and a command post of its infantry brigade as a result of actions by Russia’s Battlegroup South in 24 hours, the Defense Ministry said.

"The units of Battlegroup South improved their tactical position, inflicted damage on formations of two mechanized and infantry brigades of the Ukrainian army near settlements of Minkovka, Markovo, Verolyubovka, Chervonoye, Chasov Yar, Podolskoye and Alekseyevo-Druzhkovka of the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian army lost up to 195 troops, a US-made HMMWV armored combat vehicle and three pickups. An infantry brigade’s command post, an electronic warfare station and four ammunition depots were destroyed," the ministry noted.

Russian air defense forces destroyed 66 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and three HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems over the past 24 hours.

"Air defense capacities downed three US-produced HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems and 66 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the report said.

Russia’s operational-tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as artillery and missile forces, inflicted damage on troops and equipment of the Ukrainian army in 143 areas in the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry said.

"Operational-tactical aviation, combat unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces’ group of forces inflicted damage on infrastructure of military airfields, troops and equipment of the enemy in 143 areas," the report said.

Battlegroup Center

The Ukrainian army lost up to 535 troops and two Western armored fighting vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center in 24 hours.

"Damage was inflicted on troops and equipment of seven mechanized, infantry brigades of the Ukrainian army and an assault brigade of Ukraine’s national police near settlements on Petrovka, Dzerzhinsk, Solyonoye, Ukrainka, Novovasilyevka, Shevchenko, Novoyelizavetovka, Lysovka, Peschanoye and Slavyanka of the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost up to 535 troops, two US-made M113 and Finland-manufactured Pasi armored fighting vehicles, four armored combat vehicles, ten cars and five artillery weapons," the report said.

Battlegroup West

The Ukrainian army lost more than 430 troops and a tank as a result of actions by Russia’s Battlegroup West in 24 hours.

The group’s units secured more advantageous positions and inflicted damage on troops and equipment of ten Ukrainian brigades in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the report said.

"The enemy lost more than 430 troops, a tank, three infantry fighting vehicles, including a US-made Bradley, two US-manufactured M113 armored fighting vehicles, three pickups, seven field branch artillery weapons, including three produced in NATO countries," the ministry said, adding that an ordnance ammunition depot was destroyed.