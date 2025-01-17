Russian troops liberate eight communities in Kharkov area, Donbass region over week

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated eight communities in the Kharkov area and the Donbass region over the week in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Battlegroup West units liberated the settlements of Kalinovo in the Kharkov Region and Terny in the Donetsk People’s Republic in active operations… Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Yantarnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of decisive operations… Battlegroup Center units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlements of Shevchenko, Peschanoye, Ukrainka and Slavyanka in the Donetsk People’s Republic… Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Nesckuchnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia strikes Ukrainian military airfields, army, mercenaries’ sites over week

Russian troops delivered eight strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), hitting Ukrainian military airfields, army and mercenaries’ deployment sites over the week, the ministry reported.

"In the week of January 11-17, the Russian Armed Forces delivered eight combined strikes by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting critical gas supply sites of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure supporting the operation of the Ukrainian military-industrial sector, weapons depots, a fuel base and the infrastructure of military airfields. In addition, the strikes targeted the assembly and storage facilities of unmanned aerial vehicles and uncrewed boats, and also the temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 2,225 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 2,225 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 10 enemy tanks in in the Kursk area and the Kharkov Region over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units continued destroying Ukrainian armed formations on the territory of the Kursk Region. They liberated the settlements of Aleksandriya, Leonidovo, Russkoye Porechnoye and Kruglenkoye as a result of active offensive operations. Combat aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery struck manpower and equipment of an armored brigade, four mechanized brigades and three air assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

During the week in the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted casualties on formations of a mechanized brigade and a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades, it said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in those frontline areas over the week totaled more than 2,225 personnel, ten tanks, 71 armored combat vehicles, 70 motor vehicles and 34 field artillery guns, including two Western-made weapons, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 3,300 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 3,300 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six US-made armored personnel carriers in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup West units "inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of an armored brigade, three mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, three territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 3,300 personnel, four tanks, 27 armored combat vehicles, including six US-made M113 armored personnel carriers and a Turkish-made Kirpi armored vehicle, 72 motor vehicles and 44 field artillery guns, including eight NATO-produced weapons, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed nine electronic warfare stations and 15 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the week, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 1,655 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 1,655 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on formations of six mechanized, two motorized infantry and two assault brigades, an infantry brigade, a mountain assault brigade and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 1,655 personnel, two tanks, 22 armored combat vehicles, including two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers and a French-made VAB armored troop carrier, 31 motor vehicles and 20 field artillery guns, among them two US-manufactured M777 howitzers, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed seven ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the week, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 3,770 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 3,770 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy tanks, including three German-made Leopard tanks in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted casualties on formations of eight mechanized brigades and a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades, two National Guard brigades and the Lyut assault brigade of Ukraine’s national police," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week totaled more than 3,770 personnel, six tanks, including three German-made Leopard tanks, 29 armored combat vehicles, among them five M113 armored personnel carriers, a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle and two MaxxPro armored fighting vehicles of US manufacture, a French-made VAB armored personnel carrier and a Turkish-manufactured Cobra II armored vehicle, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 27 motor vehicles and 45 field artillery guns of the Ukrainian army, including three Western-made weapons, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 1,445 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 1,445 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy tanks in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted casualties on formations of four mechanized brigades, an armored brigade and an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, three territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week totaled more than 1,445 personnel, four tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, including a HMMWV armored vehicle and a Stryker armored fighting vehicle of US manufacture, 48 motor vehicles and 18 field artillery guns, among them five NATO-produced weapons, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the week, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 550 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 550 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy electronic warfare stations and five ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade and two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army, a National Guard brigade and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 550 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 49 motor vehicles and 20 field artillery guns, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed four electronic warfare stations and five ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the week, it said.

Russian forces repel Kiev’s attack with six ATACMS missiles on Belgorod Region

Russian air defense forces repelled the Ukrainian army’s attack with six US-made ATACMS long-range missiles on the Belgorod Region, the ministry reported.

"Yesterday, on January 16 of this year, Ukraine made another attempt to deliver a strike with six US-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles against facilities in the Belgorod Region. During the air defense battle, all the missiles were shot down. There are no casualties or destruction," the ministry said.

"The Defense Ministry of Russia will take measures to deliver a retaliatory strike," it said.

Russian air defenses down 747 Ukrainian UAVs, 12 ATACMS missiles over week

Russian air defense forces shot down 12 ATACMS missiles and 747 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, air defense capabilities shot down 12 US-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, eight British-made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles, seven French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 48 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 747 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

During the week, 49 Ukrainian servicemen surrendered to Russian troops at the engagement line, it said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 652 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 40,643 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 surface-to-air missile systems, 20,650 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,510 multiple rocket launchers, 20,742 field artillery guns and mortars and 30,433 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.