Trump may postpone meeting with UK Prime Minister — newspaper

LONDON, January 19. /TASS/. US President-elect Donald Trump may postpone his meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, keeping in mind that activists of the Labor Party currently ruling in the kingdom campaigned for his opponent Kamala Harris during the US presidential election, The Mail on Sunday newspaper said, citing sources in the Trump’s team.

Key advisors of the president-elect are debating whether to put Starmer "at the back of the queue" of world leaders desirous to come to Washington for talks, the newspaper said.

US mass media reported last October that Trump’s staff sent a formal complaint to the Federal Election Commission in connection with foreign meddling in the election.

At the same time, newspaper’s sources in the UK government told the newspaper that the parties are holding constructive talks on the forthcoming visit of Starmer to the US.