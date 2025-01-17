Women sign up for ‘Ukrainian legion’ in Poland for first time — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Women have signed up to the so-called "Ukrainian legion" military unit, which is being formed in Poland from Ukrainians living abroad, for the first time, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported.

"The second group of Ukrainian citizens living abroad signed contracts for military service within the ‘Ukrainian legion’ [...] in the consulate general in Lublin. The unit was joined for the first time by women […] who picked specializations, related to medicine and communications," the ministry said on its website.

According to the ministry, most Ukrainians that signed up for this unit live in Poland, while the rest live in Denmark, the Czech Republic, Germany and Lithuania. The legion’s recruitment center "has already received about 1,300 service applications," the ministry added.

Vladimir Zelensky announced the establishment of the "Ukrainian legion" volunteer unit after the negotiations with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw, adding that the unit could be joined by Ukrainian citizens aged between 18 and 60, who live in EU countries. They would receive training on Polish military grounds before being sent to the combat zone. According to the latest statistics, about 950,000 Ukrainian refugees currently live in Poland. In early October, 2024, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz expressed discontent over the small number of people that signed up for the legion.