MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Ukraine built energy infrastructure in 2024 that generated only 133 MW, far below the 1 GW promised by Vladimir Zelensky, according to Ukrainian parliament member Yaroslav Zheleznyak..

"Let me recall that the energy ministry has said several times that they have implemented this task (set by Zelensky to build generating facilities for the production of 1GW - TASS) and they have reported this to his office as well. But the official response from Ukrenergo (a national power transmission operator - TASS) says different: it’s far from one gigawatt. It’s about 13% percent of that, or 133 MW in 2024. Checkmate, dear energy corrupt folks," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Ukraine’s energy minister, German Galushchenko, said earlier that Ukraine had built generating facilities supporting hundreds of megawatts in 2024.

Zelensky said in mid-June 2024 that throughout the year Ukraine would be able to build generating facilities with an overall capacity of 1GW thanks to small and medium-sized gas-powered generators received from abroad. Ukrainian authorities however acknowledged that about 9GW of generation, or around 50% of all generating capacities, were lost last year. According to Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, this winter the country will need generation of at the level of 13GW, and even 18GW during peak hours.